Mobility123 Now Offering in-Home Service and Repairs

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The staff at Mobility123 has been proudly offering home mobility solutions for over ten years. In fact, Mobility123 is a Certified Aging in Place Specialist and they understand the importance of being able to remain mobile in one’s home. As individuals age, they naturally become less able to move throughout their home as they’d please. Regardless of one’s health, as people age, getting around the house and performing household chores can become increasingly difficult. Thankfully, Mobility123 offers a full line of mobility products and stair lifts in Philadelphia. Now, Mobility123 is also offering in-home service and repairs for mobility equipment.



Mobility123 offers a variety of home mobility products and solutions including: stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, accessibility ramps, walk-in tubs, bath safety products, and much more. If something is to go wrong with existing home mobility equipment, Mobility123 can send a trained professional out for service. In fact, for most service or repair calls, Mobility123 will be out the same day. The staff at Mobility123 believes in being fully transparent with their prices. When a problem occurs, Mobility123 will charge a flat $125 service fee to come out. The $125 service fee also includes a full hour of labor. Most service and repair can be completed in less than an hour.



Now, Mobility123 has an online service request form. The service request form allows the equipment owner to fill out all of the pertinent information prior to scheduling a service visit. The service request form has a space for the equipment owner to leave an explanation of the problem. Furthermore, the online form allows for an owner to upload a picture of the damaged equipment. Of course, the online form is optional and individuals can always feel free to call Mobility123 for quick and reliable service.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.