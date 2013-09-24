Mobility123 Now Offering Indoor and Outdoor Vertical Platform Lifts

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Mobility123 is an industry leading provider of independent living solutions. Whether an individual has a physical impediment or age is making home mobility difficult, Mobility123 offers a wide range of solutions. In fact, through the National Association of Home Builders, Mobility123 is a Certified Aging-In Place Specialist. There is virtually no mobility or accessibility challenge where Mobility123 is not up for the task. In fact, Mobility123 offers stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, bath lifts, pool lifts, modular ramps, vehicle ramps, portable ramps, and much more. Now, Mobility123 is offering customers a variety of different vertical platform lifts.



A vertical platform lift can be a tremendous asset for those in a wheelchair whom are looking to maintain an independent lifestyle. Anyone looking for a wheelchair lift or stair lift in Philadelphia must call Mobility123. Mobility123 can install vertical platform lifts for both residential and commercial customers. Many homeowners want to be able to have access to multiple floors within their home. A vertical platform lift can provide the perfect solution. Plus, vertical platform lifts can be configured both indoors and outdoors. In fact, Mobility123 has installed outdoor vertical platform lifts that can uphold in temperatures as low as negative 20 degrees.



Business owners may also want to consider vertical platform lifts. These lifts are all ADA compliant and can offer an added convenience to customer or visitors. Canopies and other options can make an outdoor vertical platform lift even more comfortable. Mobility123 also offers portable vertical platform lifts for customers in need of an accessibility solution that needs to be frequently moved. Whether someone is looking for stair lifts in NJ or a ramp in Philadelphia, Mobility123 is the place to call.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.