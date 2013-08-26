Mobility123 Now Offering No Payments or Interest for 6 Months

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Mobility123 is a Certified Aging-In Place Specialist, or CAPS, through the National Association of Home Builders. The professionals at Mobility123 can offer virtually every mobility or accessibility solution that one could imagine. Whether a homeowner is looking for stair lifts in Philadelphia or walk-in bath tubs in New Jersey, Mobility123 has the answer. Now, Mobility123 is helping customers with more than just accessibility. Through PayPal, Mobility123 is offering customers the opportunity to get that much needed mobility solution now and make payments later.



Mobility123 has been offering safe and reliable stair lifts in Cherry Hill for nearly a decade. Plus, as a Certified Aging-In Place Specialist, Mobility123 can offer a wide range of solutions to make living at home possible. There are thousands upon thousands of people who want nothing more than to be able to live in the comfort of their own home. Unfortunately, disease, disability, and age can make living at home very difficult. The professionals at Mobility123 understand the importance of living at home and they’ll work to ensure their customers are granted that ability.



Now, customers don’t have to wait to get the piece of equipment or in-home customization they need. Partnering with PayPal, Mobility123 is offering customers the ability to purchase items now and make no payments for 6 months. The purchase must be for $99 or more and absolutely no interest will accrue for the first 6 months. Plus, the process is extremely easy. Customers can simply checkout using PayPal and select the BillMeLater feature. Mobility123 truly strives to make the lives of their customers a little bit easier. Now, customers have the added convenience of PayPal and 6 months interest free purchasing.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.