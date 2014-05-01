Mobility123 Now Offering Wheelchair Rentals at the Jersey Shore This Summer

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- There comes a time when individuals are restricted from standing on their feet. Accidents happen, or the knees and legs of an individual are weaker than they once were, which causes limited mobility in everyday occurrences. As Memorial Day approaches, and summer shortly thereafter, family vacations are being planned to New Jersey shore points in the vicinity of Atlantic City. For the convenience of their customers, and to enhance the mobility of persons during their vacation, Mobility123 is pleased to announce they are now offering wheelchair rentals at the Jersey Shore this summer.



There are a variety of different wheelchair styles to allow customers optimal comfort with their wheelchair rental in New Jersey. Whether interested in a traditional wheelchair with armrests, brakes, and handles for a family member to push, or a mobility scooter so individuals can maneuver freely during their trip, Mobility123 has the largest selection in New Jersey. The wheelchairs require low maintenance during the vacation, and come with elevating leg rests to lounge and relax during the trip. There is same day delivery available in case an accident occurs during the trip.



When visiting Atlantic City, the wheelchairs are able to be used in all casinos, and can be picked up at hotel valets for the convenience of the customer. With their PayPal payment option, customers can choose “Bill Me Later” and have six months interest free to pay for rentals that accrue over $99. Striving to provide their clients with high quality solutions for increased mobility, Mobility123 offers exceptional wheelchairs and scooters for rent in New Jersey at affordable prices. When the weekend or trip to the Jersey Shore is planned, be sure to contact Mobility123 to request a quality wheelchair or scooter rental. Contact in advance to ensure the wheelchair of choice is available.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple; it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients’ individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123, visit http://www.mobility123.com.