Mobility123 Now Offers Stair Lift Rentals

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Many people cannot afford to buy a new stair lift, but with Mobility123’s Stair Lift Rental program, more people can now get the equipment they need at a price they can afford.



Mobility123 provides their clients with high-quality mobility and access solutions. The South Jersey company has been servicing the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas with stair lifts and wheelchair ramps for nearly 10 years. As the population has grown older and people are living longer, Mobility123 has been there to provide the types of equipment that make it easier for an older person with mobility issues remain in their current homes more comfortably.



It is now possible to rent a stair lift in Cherry Hill, NJ or Philadelphia, PA. Stair lifts are an excellent way for someone to remain in their home when getting up the stairs is a challenge. In the past, elderly people in particular had to resort to moving out of their homes and in with family or assisted living because they lost the ability to climb the stairs. There are other instances when a stair lift would be beneficial. There may be a situation where someone is recovering from an injury and they are unable to get to the second floor of their home. This is a perfect example of how a stair lift rental can be beneficial. People who are limited physically due to a broken leg or something else that would make it difficult for them to climb stairs, don’t need to go to the expense of purchasing a stair lift that will be obsolete when they are through with their recovery. This makes a stair lift rental from Mobility123 the perfect solution. They offer two different rental programs depending on a customer’s needs. Rentals can be anywhere from two months to six months or more. The rental includes the stair lift, installation, and removal. There is a minimum length of renewal, but there is no maximum. Mobility123 even offers an option to purchase the stair lift at the end of the rental.



About Mobility123

Family owned and operated for nearly 10 years, they have continued to supply their clients with high-quality mobility and access solutions. At Mobility123 their mission is simple: to provide the best products and services to each and every one of their customers. They take great pride in their company, their commitment to customer service, and in the products they sell. They have an extensive background in the durable medical equipment field which gives them a wide range of knowledge to work with. They know their customers’ situations, and they know the products, so they can help ensure that everyone gets the right product, at a great price.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com/