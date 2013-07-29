Mobility123 Now Renting Beach Wheelchairs

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Residents of Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey have been making the migration to the Jersey Shore for nearly 150 years. Whether it is a yearly family trip to Ocean City or spending the whole summer in Seaside Heights, the Jersey Shore has become a destination of choice for millions of people each year. Trips to the shore are all about having fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, as people age or become disabled, accessing the beach can become very difficult. Thankfully, Mobility123 understands the importance of spending time with family and friends at the beach. Now, Mobility123 is offering beach wheelchair rentals.



Mobility123 has been offering a variety of home mobility and accessibility solutions for over a decade. Whether a homeowner is looking for a stair lift in Philadelphia or wheelchair ramps in NJ, Mobility123 has the solution. However, Mobility123 understands that the importance of mobility applies as much outside of the home as it does inside. That is why Mobility123 is offering their customers a way to enjoy the beach. The sandy beaches are one of the most enjoyable places to spend time during the summer. However, sand creates a major problem for those in a wheelchair. Mobility123 offers specially designed wheelchairs for beach access.



The beach wheelchairs easily roll across the sand because they have wheels specifically designed for the beach. Furthermore, the beach wheelchairs are built on stainless steel frames and are very durable. Every wheelchair will fit through ADA doorways and they are extremely comfortable. As an extra convenience, Mobility123 offers free delivery and pickup for beach wheelchair rentals. A range of rental periods are available from one day to a full month. Mobility123 will work with every individual to ensure they find the right solution for their needs.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.