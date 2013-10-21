Mobility123 Now Renting Wheelchair Ramps and More This Fall 2013

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Over the last ten years, Mobility123 has become the greater Philadelphia area’s leading provider of independent living solutions. Mobility 123 is a Certified Aging-In Place Specialist and they offer a wide variety of in-home mobility products. Whether it is age or a disability that is limiting one’s capacity to move about freely in the home, Mobility123 can offer a solution for almost every home. From stair lifts and wheelchair lifts in Philadelphia to portable wheelchair ramps in New Jersey, Mobility123 has it all. Now, Mobility123 is offering many of their products through rental terms.



Mobility123 takes pride in the fact that they can offer realistic accessibility and mobility solutions to virtually all of their clients. However, the ability to move freely and enjoy one’s life should not be solely limited to their home. When a family member or friend wants to have a gathering, it can be difficult to accommodate the needs of an elderly or disabled loved one. Thankfully, Mobility123 is now offering rental products for private and public venues.



Now, Mobility123 is offering a variety of mobility solutions through convenient rental agreements. Some of the more common products being rented through Mobility123 include: mobility scooters, stair lifts, wheelchairs, walkers, and portable ramps. Rental terms can be for as little as 1-3 days or they can be on a monthly basis. The goal at Mobility123 is always to find a solution that works best for the customer and the same philosophy applies to rental products. Whether a family member is looking for portable ramps in New Jersey or a business owner needs to purchase a modular ramp, Mobility123 offers it all.



About Mobility123

Mobility123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.