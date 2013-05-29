Mobility123 Proud to Now Be a Certified Aging in Place Specialist

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The professionals at Mobility123 understand the importance of individual freedom and the ability to live comfortably in one’s own home. However, as Americans live longer lives, there is added difficulty involved in living at home. Mobility123 offers a variety of products and solutions, including stair lifts in Philadelphia, to help ensure that an individual can remain in their home as they become older. The National Association of Home Builders offers a unique certification to certain organizations whom help individuals live at home while remaining safe, independent, and comfortable regardless of age, income, or level of ability. Now, Mobility123 is proud to now be a Certified Aging in Place Specialist or CAPS.



Aging in place is at the core of Mobility123’s operations, so it only made sense that they would become a Certified Aging in Place Specialist. Mobility123 strives to provide the most enjoyable, familiar, and comfortable environment for an individual in need of accessibility solutions. Age and disability can prove to be challenging for an individual who wants to remain living independently in their own home. Too often, people are pressured into a care facility before all mobility and accessibility solutions are considered. As a Certified Aging in Place Specialist, Mobility123 can help individuals, families, and friends to discuss all of the available options for remaining in one’s home.



As part of the certification process, Mobility123 was required to complete a series of courses designed to help improve the technical, business management, and customer service skills involved with aging in place. The courses included: Marketing and Communications Strategies for Aging and Accessibility, Design/Build Solutions for Aging and Accessibility, and Business Management for Building Professionals. Furthermore, Mobility123 will complete continuing education credit hours in order to remain certified. Mobility123 is proud to be a Certified Aging in Place Specialist and they are more than happy to answer any questions regarding home mobility solutions.



