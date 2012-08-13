MobilizeMy Launches 2 Week Mobile Website Free Trials

Gold Coast, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- MobilizeMy.com leading provider of Mobile Websites and Web Apps today announced the release of its all new 2 week Mobile Website Free Trials.



Most businesses don't have a mobile website and many of them don't see the importance of getting one.



With over 100 million US customers using smart phones on a daily basis, the need for businesses to be mobile friendly is growing daily.



Local customers are spending more and more time on their phones searching for local businesses and services.



Unfortunately, most of the time they simply find a small version of a companies website that is difficult to read and hard to use.



As customers become more mobile, it is vital for businesses to make sure that their information is easy to access.



A couple of important factors are making sure that a mobile site is simply laid out and "thumb friendly".



If a customer has to scroll left and right to read information or has to enlarge their screen to click a button, they are very likely to move on to a business that has a mobile website which is much easier to use.



Because of this growing demand for "mobility", MobilizeMy.Com has developed a simple yet powerful system to help businesses develop their mobile presence.



The MobilizeMy.Com program allows business owners and web developers to design a mobile website full of robust features.



Features available include Social Media Integration, Maps & Directions, Menu's, Click-to-Call, Newsletter sign-up, photo upload, video upload, audio upload, events, coupons/deals, ads, mobile reservations & more.



One last feature that is a must for any mobile website service is affordability. If the program costs more than it brings in, there is really no point in using it. MobilizeMy.Com offers their full robust program for just $35 per month.



Customers are becoming more and more mobile. To be successful, business owners must follow suit. MobilizeMy.Com is offering a 14 Day Free Trial. Visit today to learn more.