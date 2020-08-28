Mobirise Released Brand-New Version of Its Website Builder Software

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Mobirise Ltd, one of the foremost companies specialized in web design software development, lately announced the release of its newest version of Mobirise Website Builder.



Mobirise has always been known as the easiest drag and drop website builder software out there with support for Bootstrap 4 and Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages). Now it's one of the first website builders and CMS that use the latest Bootstrap 4 version switching over to the recently released 5th version of the Bootstrap web development framework. Accordingly, the newest version of Mobirise now is Mobirise 5.



Mobirise 5 comes along with the default Mobirise5 theme that is based on Bootstrap v4.5.2 and jQuery v.3.5.1. The theme features by and large over 110 website blocks that allow users to quickly build their websites by simply dragging and dropping those onto the app canvas. There are headers with images and gradients in the background, responsive cards, shop blocks, steps, image sliders and galleries, content blocks for news, blog posts, contact forms, footers and more among them. Users can manage these sections without coding: there are handy parameters, inline editors and general settings for the whole project that help one design a flawless website with a unique layout.



"We know it's time for making big improvements in our application as well as its themes," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "This theme is a great step to something new in the web design world. Mobirise5 makes it easy for our customers to create super cutting-edge websites and we're happy to offer this Bootstrap theme for free!"



Along with the new Mobirise5 theme, Mobirise made some significant changes in the app interface. Now users can enjoy eye-friendly dark mode, full-screen Sites list and blocks panel, canvas borders, and updated image editor. Since recently, Mobirise customers are able to connect their own domain to their website.



Mobirise keeps working on its website builder preparing new features in order to keep up with the web development trends. Now any user can download and try the latest version of the Mobirise Website Builder as well as its new theme without any charge.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is a free website builder software that features Bootstrap 4 and AMP Pages. Mobirise is supported on Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems. It allows users to easily create responsive and modern websites without having to deal with HTML/CSS. Mobirise offers free and paid themes and extensions bringing the web design process to a higher level.



