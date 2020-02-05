Mobirise Website Builder Introduces Marketing Website Theme

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Mobirise Ltd, the developer of the Mobirise Website Builder software, lately announced its new themes for creative and marketing agencies.



Mobirise is billed as one of the easiest Drag and Drop Website Builders for offline use. Mobirise allows people to use ready-made themes and templates in order to build Bootstrap/Google AMP websites that are optimized for mobile devices. Now Mobirise comes with new themes for companies, agencies, and individuals who are associated with marketing, design, and creativity.



CreativeM4 is based on the newest version of the Bootstrap web development framework which means great UX, responsive design and trendy looks of users' websites. The distinctive features of CreativeM4 are figures animation (following the mouse cursor), section frames, multicolored layout and much more. This theme will match artists, designers and other people and organizations dealing with creative work.



"We've built this new theme that will be beneficial for all of our user community, especially creatives and artists," said Jorgen Baart, Product Director. "We made it easy and simple for people with no web design skills to get started with Mobirise and its CreativeM4 theme. That's why it's the perfect choice when starting a simple website without any help from web professionals at all."



MarketM4 is a high-quality marketing website theme that allows customers with basic computer knowledge to create a fully-functioning website for marketing services. MarketM4 comes with over 65 website sections with exceptionally modern looking designs. The theme can be used for any type of small business as exemplified by 3 demo templates provided along with the theme: Pharmacy, Store Craft and Bakery. Users have the power to easily manage the design of their websites by working with user-friendly parameters and an inline website editor.



According to Mobirise statistics, there are over 1,5 million websites created with Mobirise Website Builder over the last 5 years. Mobirise is still gaining its user community and releasing new themes and templates to satisfy their clients' needs.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is an HTML Website Builder application for Windows, Mac and Android users. Mobirise is known for free and paid themes and templates based on Bootstrap 4 and Google AMP. Mobirise allows for many kinds of websites starting from personal pages, portfolios and ending with eCommerce websites.



