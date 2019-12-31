Mobirise Website Builder Now Allows Building DJ and Restaurant Websites

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Mobirise Ltd, one of the leading web design software developers, today announced the release of its new website themes for DJ's and fast food outlets.



Mobirise is known as one of the easiest drag and drop website builder apps that work offline. It was featured on the websites of Techradar, Huffington Post and other publishers. Mobirise is rated 38 out of 498 website builders according to WhatCMS. The number of websites made using Mobirise Website Builder exceeds 1.5 million. Mobirise offers free and paid website themes developed on Bootstrap 4 and Google AMP frameworks. Now Mobirise provides users with more than 70 easy-to-use themes.



Today Mobirise released two completely new themes its website builders - AudioM4 and DinerM4.



AudioM4 is a music Bootstrap template created for bands, singers, songwriters, DJ's and other music-related websites. This theme consists of over 45 modules or so-called blocks users can drag and drop onto a blank page in order to literally build a website like a house: headers with title animations, skewed blocks, album cards, tours, awards, singles and much more. All blocks are optimized for every device screen.



"We know we can't cover all categories of life and business websites, but we do our best to develop as many themes related to various business fields as possible," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "We are happy to receive a lot of good feedback from our customers and we know it's earned: Mobirise themes are simple and easy-to-use to anyone with no coding knowledge. We hope the new AudioM4 theme will help music professionals out there to promote their works more effectively!"



The second theme Mobirise introduced is DinerM4. It suits fast food outlets, pizzerias and another restaurant kind of businesses. Based on Bootstrap 4, websites made DinerM4 will perfectly display on both PC and smartphones resizing to fit any device screen. DinerM4 is straightforward: customers can drag and drop blocks, edit them in a visual way and publish with ease.



