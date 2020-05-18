Mobirise Website Builder Now Offers Healthcare Templates

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Mobirise, one of the leaders in web building software development, lately released a new theme for doctors and health facilities.



Mobirise is an HTML website maker software that spots 39 out of 518 website builders and CMS according to the WhatCMS charts. Mobirise is also a provider of responsive themes and templates developed on the basis of the Bootstrap framework and AMP library (Accelerated Mobile Pages). All themes refer to a specific topic: there are themes for schools, shops, lawyers, restaurants, sports, apps, and others. Recently, Mobirise started to offer a new theme about health.



HealthAMP perfectly suits doctors, nutrition experts, and health organizations. It is based on the latest AMP Pages which means simple and good-looking design, faster page load time, and better user experience on smartphones.



"We developed this health care template to help people build health-related websites that look and feel simple yet attractive," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "We thought today the health matters are getting even more relevant because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and this is the reason why our customers might need a website: to help them create more health care services and info websites became our main goal. This is exactly what HealthAMP and AntiVirusAMP offer."



AntiVirusAMP is another Google AMP theme that was built to create websites related to COVID-19. Both themes are easy to manage due to the drag and drop interface.



"I wanted to thank Mobirise team for this great AntiVirusAMP theme! I was looking for a solution to make a non-profit website that shows the latest data about the spread of COVID-19 in my city and this theme was a real life-saver," one of the happy customers stated.



Mobirise team is committed to further providing web design solutions for its customers. There are expected more themes and templates that comply with the latest design trends and meet clients' interests and needs.



Mobirise offers free and paid topic-focused themes and templates along with the visual HTML editor that allows seamless web development without coding.



