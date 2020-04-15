Mobirise Website Builder Now Offers Package of AMP Templates

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Mobirise, the foremost provider of offline website builder software, recently launched a brand-new extension for its website builder application.



The world knows Mobirise as a simple-to-use software allowing for building responsive sites without any coding skills required. Mobirise also offers ready themes and templates developed using Bootstrap 4 and AMP Pages. Now there are over 70 multipurpose themes with more than 3400 blocks users can edit visually and create unique layouts with. Lately, Mobirise released a block pack for its AMP themes.



The Blockpack for AMP incorporates over 400 predefined blocks for any kind of website: there are such blocks as headers, features, cards, progress bars, images and videos, footers and others. All blocks are spiced up with the latest design features like animations, hover effects, gradients, various grids and more.



"As we know, AMP Pages allow websites to load lightning-fast. It was the reason why we wanted to create a package of AMP blocks," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "This blockpack is a great opportunity for users with no programming experience to start a new website that excellently works on smartphones, loads quickly and looks just awesome. We strived to make it as simple as possible for our clients to work with this extension. I hope our customers will enjoy the update and profit from it soon."



Along with the Blockpack for AMP, Mobirise updated its Website Builder Kit that includes all of the premium themes and extensions. Now the All-in-One Kit has new themes such as ModernM4, DigitalM4, and LevelM4. Those are based on the latest Bootstrap framework and allow customers to create catchy websites for modern tech, digital agencies, and design studios respectively. The Website Builder Kit has now 85 themes and extensions offered with a 97% discount.



Mobirise stated that its team will create more templates that catch up with the latest web design technologies to satisfy its customers.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is an offline website builder software for Mac, Windows and Android users. Mobirise provides modern themes and templates based on AMP Pages and Bootstrap 4. Mobirise also offers extensions that ease web development and provide more features for users' websites.



For more information about Mobirise:



https://mobirise.com/

https://mobirise.com/extensions/blockpackamp/