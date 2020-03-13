Mobirise Website Builder Offers Now Conference Templates

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Mobirise, one of the leading offline web design software, recently released a new website theme for conferences and other events.



Mobirise is known as one of the easiest Offline Website Builder software on the market. According to the charts of SiteBuilderReport, Mobirise ranks 11 among website builders and CMS that power the most websites on the web. Mobirise is also a provider of Bootstrap and Google AMP themes. There are over 70 pre-developed website themes and templates including 3000+ unique website blocks. ConferenceM4 is the latest theme that recently came out in order for Mobirise users to create conference and event websites.



ConferenceM4 comes along with 50 blocks and 3 templates to start with: festival of color, contemporary art exhibition, and life coach. Stacking them on top of each other, users can build their websites in an easy and visual drag and drop manner. The website theme allows for creating unique websites for conferences, meetups, forums, and other types of events and gatherings.



"We developed this theme due to a lot of requests we get from our customers and we're happy to introduce it now," said Jorgen Baart, Product Director. "We always try to surprise our clients and overtop our competition by offering top-notch designs with trendy layouts. But the modern look is not everything a client needs: our themes are extremely easy-to-use. ConferenceM4 incorporates both the latest web design trends and high usability in order for our customers to easily build eye-catching websites."



ConferenceM4 is also added to the Mobirise Website Builder Kit that contains 78 premium themes and extensions. There are website themes for eCommerce, hospitals, legal agencies, fitness gyms, hotels, restaurants, educational institutions, courses, apps, technologies, and others. Users also get access to many extensions such as Code Editor, Icons, PWA Builder, Form Builder, Shopping Cart and more. Customers can get the Mobirise Kit at 96% off the purchase.



Mobirise developers will continue producing new themes and templates for their clients to create unmatched high-quality websites and excite their site visitors with exceptional designs.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is a website builder software with support on Windows, Mac and Android OS. Mobirise is committed to providing the easiest website building solutions by offering ready-made themes and templates. Recently, Mobirise released a new site theme for conferences and events.



For more information about Mobirise:



https://mobirise.com/offline-website-builder.html



https://mobirise.com/extensions/kit/