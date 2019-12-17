Mobirise Website Builder Presents Brand-New Templates

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Mobirise Ltd, one of the leading providers of offline website builder software, announces new website templates with a brand-new design.



Mobirise is an offline web design software that allows no-coding creation of responsive websites. Mobirise is based on the principles of Drag-and-Drop and WYSIWYG which means people can visually edit their website and control how their website looks like on any device. Mobirise comes along with pre-designed templates that are easy to manage using a visual editor and user-friendly parameters. Now Mobirise introduces the newest templates built for children and pet services.



KidsM4 is a Bootstrap-based kids website template for preschools and babysitting services. KidsM4 is a real eye-candy for site visitors: it comes with well-designed pastel-colored blocks that fit any children website. The theme is easy in terms of usability: customers can drag and drop blocks as well as move them up and down the page, edit them in a visual way.



"We endeavored to make Mobirise as easy-to-use as possible," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "This is exactly what our customers love about Mobirise Website Builder. The drag and drop interface with the visual HTML editor made it easy and accessible for anyone to cope with website building without struggling with code."



Another website theme introduced by the Mobirise team is PetsM4. Based on the latest Bootstrap 4 framework, PetsM4 allows building a fully mobile-friendly pets website that looks modern and catchy.



"Recently I stumbled upon Mobirise website builder and its themes and I loved their designs at first sight! I created my first website very fast due to the visual interface. Mobirise is a really smooth and easy-to-use web design tool, one of the best website builders I found so far! Thank you, Mobirise team, for this great product!" commented one of the happy Mobirise customers.



The Mobirise team promised to develop more themes for its user community. Now there are over 60 topic-focused themes and the number of them is still growing.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is an offline HTML website builder that offers customizable website themes based the on Bootstrap 4 framework. Mobirise enables customers with no web design expertise to create mobile-friendly websites.



For more information about Mobirise:



https://mobirise.com/

https://mobirise.com/extensions/kidsm4/