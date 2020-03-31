Mobirise Website Builder Released Brand-New Medical Website Templates

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Mobirise, one of the world-leading offline website builder software, recently started to offer themes and templates for medical websites.



Mobirise is a popular web design platform that works offline on Windows and Mac OS. Mobirise allows code-free website creation due to its in-built drag and drop functionality, visual inline editor and easy-to-use settings. Mobirise promises that any user with no or little PC experience can create a professional website with outstanding design in a matter of hours. Recently, Mobirise started to provide new themes for doctors and counselors.



"Our goal is to develop website themes that match the most of businesses out there," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "We got many requests on creating website themes and templates for medical services. We always try to be attentive to our clients, so we released these new MedicalM4 and TherapyM4 themes in order for them to be able to build stable and good-looking medical websites with no effort."



MedicalM4 is a Bootstrap 4 theme for hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities. This theme incorporates over 45 ready-made blocks users can easily modify the way they want. There are a lot of features and effects available in MedicalM4: the white-blue color scheme, slight shadows, pulsing animations for buttons, hover animations for images, responsive icons, color overlays and much more.



TherapyM4 is another theme based on Bootstrap 4 that was made especially for therapists, psychologists, and counselors. It offers a wide range of blocks and templates that will match a therapy website the best: there are such blocks as headers with full-screen background images, "About me" sections with awards and certificates, "Our program" blocks, appointment forms, counters, pricing tables, and others.



Mobirise website design software will keep producing more themes and templates to satisfy their clientele and make it easier for them to build any kind of website.



