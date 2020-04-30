Mobirise Website Builder Released Coronavirus Website Theme

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Mobirise, one of the leading companies in the web builder software development, now offers a new theme for websites related to COVID-19.



Mobirise is an easy website builder tool that enables anyone with no web design experience to build and launch a responsive website. Mobirise provides many multipurpose and topic-focused themes and templates with a basis on either the Bootstrap 4 framework or the AMP library. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 is a hot issue today, Mobirise developed a new theme called AntiVirusAMP.



AntiVirusAMP is a theme that allows users to create info websites about viruses. The coronavirus website theme offers two pre-made templates: Virus Info Site and AntiVirus Shop. With the first one, customers can build a simple yet eye-catching one-page website with blocks that contain information about recent tests, confirmed cases, infection prevention, government measures, and others.



AntiVirus Shop can help customers create a shop and sell items related to COVID-19. This template offers minimalistic shop cards with rounded corners and shadow effects. Along with these blocks, there are such sections as videos, our team, our office, contact forms, and more.



"I had to launch a small website in order for people to get the latest information on COVID-19 in my town. As I haven't created websites before, I decided to go for the Mobirise's AntiVirusAMP theme that is good-looking and affordable to me. I want to thank you, Mobirise team, for such a great app!", one of the happy Mobirise customers commented.



AntiVirusAMP, as well as other premium themes and extensions of Mobirise, is available in the Website Builder Kit offered with a 97% discount. With the help of it, users are not only restricted by one theme but also can they mix blocks between themes and create absolutely new unique designs.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is an HTML Page Builder for Mac, Windows, and Android. Mobirise allows users without any HTML/CSS experience to build mobile-friendly websites in a visual way. Mobirise also offers ready-made themes and templates. Recently Mobirise developed a website theme that relates to COVID-19.



For more information about Mobirise:



https://mobirise.com/

https://mobirise.com/extensions/antivirusamp/