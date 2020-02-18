Mobirise Website Builder Reveals New Finance and Tech Themes

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Mobirise Ltd, one of the leading companies in the offline web design software market, lately introduced its brand-new themes for creating gadget-related and financial websites.



Mobirise is the foremost HTML Website Builder that offers both free and paid web design solutions. Mobirise provides its customers with mobile-friendly website themes and templates that are powered by modern web frameworks - Bootstrap 4 and AMP Pages. Now Mobirise users have over 70 themes at their disposal. Recently, Mobirise released new themes - FinanceM4 and GadgetAMP.



FinanceM4 is a financial website theme that is based on the latest Bootstrap 4. FinanceM4 comes along with three demo templates: Payment Application, Financial Accounting and Payment Services. With the help of this theme, customers can build their websites block by block, manage their websites using block parameters and a visual editor. There are more than 50 blocks: standard blocks like headers, footers, contact forms, maps and finance-focused ones such as pricing tables, testimonials, info, partners, and others.



"We received a lot of emails about creating a website theme that will match finances and accounting. Now our clients have everything at their disposal to build a website like this," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "We hope our website builder along with FinanceM4 will help a lot of our customers to establish their online presence with a captivating and modern looking website!"



GadgetAMP is another Mobirise theme that is based on AMP Pages as opposed to FinanceM4. AMP Pages or Accelerated Mobile Pages is a web technology developed by Google Inc. that allows for building lightning-fast, mobile-first and SE-friendly websites. GadgetAMP is focused on the website creation related to Technology. It's perfect for users to build pages for game applications, gadget shops and other tech-oriented websites.



Mobirise has been providing its themes as well as easy-to-use web editing solutions for over 5 years now and gained a large community of satisfied customers all over the world. Mobirise will continue producing themes and templates to cater to customers' needs.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is an offline website builder software with support for Windows, Mac and Android operating systems. Mobirise provides clients with easy-to-customize website templates that are powered by Google AMP and Bootstrap 4 frameworks.



