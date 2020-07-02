Mobirise Website Builder Unveils Brand-New Bootstrap Themes

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Mobirise Ltd, one of the leading companies specialized in website builder development, lately started offering new Bootstrap themes for its website builder.



Mobirise is billed as one of the most popular offline website builder software on the web. It offers responsive themes developed using the Bootstrap 4 framework. Now there are over 70 themes related to many business areas. Recently, Mobirise released brand-new Bootstrap themes for car services, travel agencies, cleaning services, and web marketing companies - CarM4, VoyageM4, CleanM4, and SolutionM4 respectively.



CarM4 comes with a lot of features that make it special: skewed headings, gradient backgrounds for texts, flip effects, and rounded corners for images, responsive icons, and a lot more. All in all, CarM4 offers over 45 predeveloped blocks that can be changed visually with ease. With the help of VoyageM4, Mobirise users are able to create catchy tour sliders, galleries, counters, cards, and more to make a good-looking traveling website with excellent user experience. CleanM4 is a Bootstrap 4 theme that suits home and office cleaning services. This theme comes along with a wide range of animations for buttons, icons, images, and cards. If users would like to have a web marketing website, SolutionM4 would be the right choice. It's a dark-colored theme with a lot of gradients, hover effects, and beautiful blocks. All these themes were included in the Website Builder Kit that now offers over 80 themes at a discounted price.



"We receive a lot of emails from our customers that often contain requests for new themes," said Jorgen Baart, CEO of Mobirise Ltd. "All of the new themes are those cases. We tried to implement current web design trends for our clients to be able to create fully modern websites without any coding required."



All these themes have an M4 index which stands for Mobirise based on the 4th version of the Bootstrap web development framework. Right now, Mobirise is working on the implementation of the new version that supports the lately released Bootstrap 5 technology.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is a free HTML website builder that suits web design newbies as well as professional web developers who would like to create Bootstrap or Google AMP websites without coding. Mobirise offers pre-developed themes that match many lines of business.



