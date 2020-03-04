Mobirise Website Builder Unveils Templates for Beauty and Studio Websites

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Mobirise Ltd, a renowned Offline Website Builder Software, recently started to offer website themes for cosmetology and studios.



Mobirise is a Website Builder Software that is successfully utilized by people from all over the world. Mobirise allows for building professional websites with mobile-friendly design without coding required. Mobirise is also a theme-based website builder: there are over 70 ready-to-use website themes that relate to various business directions and site types. Users can find templates for accounting, music bands, legal agencies, online stores, travel agencies and other kinds of websites. Recently, Mobirise released new themes that will suit studios and beauty salons.



StudioM4 is a universal website theme with the Bootstrap 4 basis. This theme comes along with Digital Marketing and Conference templates. Those are loaded with the latest website sections such as headers, cards with hover effects, image galleries, testimonial carousels, teams, reviews with stars and much more.



"This is a theme any person with basic PC experience can build a competitive event website with," said Jorgen Baart, Product Director of Mobirise Ltd. "We are happy to hear kind words back from our customers about how easily and fast they built and put their first websites online. These new themes are no exception: we keep improving the usability of our application as well as Mobirise themes we provide and it's our first priority to upgrade the quality of our templates according to current web design trends and new technologies."



The second website theme that suits the beauty industry the best is CosmetologyAMP. As opposed to StudioM4, this theme is based on AMP Pages: a Google technology for building light-weight emails, ads, stories, and websites. AMP Pages enhance mobile user-experience. This is why these websites are literally loved by search engines. As to CosmetologyAMP, there is a wide range of appealing web sections every beauty website should have: headers with full-screen background images, cards with hover animations, animated buttons, pricing tables, catchy icons, and other features.



Mobirise does not intend to give up producing website themes for its clients. There will be more templates planned for this year to fulfill customers' needs.



About Mobirise

Mobirise is a free website builder software for Windows and Mac users. Mobirise provides customers with easy-to-manage themes which are based on the newest Bootstrap and AMP Pages. These themes relate to various topics of life and business.



For more information about Mobirise:



https://mobirise.com/

https://mobirise.com/extensions/kit/