Moborobo Formed a Strategic Partnership With MoboPlayer

Moborobo Inc., (http://www.moborobo.com) a leading Android management software developer, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Clov4r Inc. (http://www.clov4r.com), the developer of MoboPlayer, a popular Android smartphone video player with over 30 million worldwide users. Moborobo Inc. will now integrate MoboPlayer into its flagship product, Moborobo 2.0, under the video management tab, thus offering a one-stop platform for Android users to sync and manage their video files between their Android devices and PCs.



Launched on April 18th, Moborobo 2.0 is the combination of Android management software and the Android Media Center, which offers powerful Android management features to its users. It provides convenient control features such as video sync between a PC and Android device, video management, application management, data backup/restoration, music/ringtone management, and e-book management, as well as Android contents such as applications, games, themes, and wallpapers.



MoboPlayer is a full-format Android video player with over 30 million worldwide users. With the combination of MoboPlayer and Moborobo 2.0, the users of MoboPlayer can easily sync their favorite videos from PCs to Android devices, without the long and tedious process of converting the videos into a supported format. Moborobo’s video management tab also provides quick access to MoboPlayer’s default folder, providing users easier access to sync video files to their Android devices, delete video files, or locate a desired video file.



“We are very happy to form a strategic partnership with Moborobo,” said Gou Zhenxing, CEO of Clov4r Inc., “the combination of Moborobo 2.0 and MoboPlayer, will form a more powerful platform and provide better convenience to all Android device users.”



“We are extremely pleased to add MoboPlayer to our already diverse product portfolio.” Said Frank Chen, CEO of Moborobo Inc., “The addition of MoboPlayer to Moborobo 2.0, signifies our commitment to the Android user community, by trying to integrate the best Android tools together so that our users can have a truly one-stop-shop experience. This also exemplifies our open platform strategy: We welcome the opportunity to work with all developers of Android tools. If you are an Android developer and have developed a good App or PC software, please do not hesitate to send us an email.”



About Moborobo Inc.

Moborobo Inc. is a leading developer of Android smartphone software. Since its inception in 2011, Moborobo Inc. has strived to develop and publish high-quality software for the Android Smartphone market. Moborobo Inc.’s diverse product portfolio includes Moborobo 2.0 - the All-in-one Android Smartphone PC Manager; Mobo Read – A full format Android e-book reader; MoboPlayer – A full-format Android video player developed by Clov4r Inc.; Mobo Launcher – an Android home desktop replacement application. All of Moborobo Inc.’s products are completely free to use, and can be downloaded at: http://www.moborobo.com. For Business inquiries, please email bd@moborobo.com.



About Clov4r Inc.

Clov4r Inc. is one of the leading developers of Android and IOS application with rich experience in the field of development high quality video applications. The flagship product of Cloov4r Inc. – MoboPlayer is one of the best video player applications on Android that supports almost all multimedia formats with over 30 million users around the world.