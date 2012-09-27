Mockingjay Film Fan Website Launch

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Mockingjayfilm.org, the leading website for news, information, feature stories and pictures about the Hunger Games 3: Mockingjay movie, is pleased to announce its official launch today. The new website aims to provide Hunger Games fans with a platform for the sharing and discussion of trivia, opinions and the latest gossip about the franchise.



According to said Sophie Weaver, the site's head writer, the concept behind their online magazine is quite easy to understand. "It's not that we want to compete with the big movie websites like IMDB. Ours is a niche website that is purely devoted to the upcoming Mockingjay movie. We just want it to be a good place for fans of the films to talk to other fans."



The website's motto is "by fans, for fans" which encapsulates the blog's commitment to making it the top online portal for fans of Mockingjay. Sophie also affirm's the staff's pledge to create a place for people to relax, unwind and talk about the upcoming Mockingjay film.



Popular blog posts include those on topics such as the probable differences between the book and the upcoming film, cast rumors, favorite characters, plot developments and the ending of the Hunger Games series.



The Hunger Games films are based on the book trilogy of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The first movie, The Hunger Games, was released on March 21, 2012 to critical acclaim and was a commercial success. The second, Catching Fire, is due to be released on November 22, 2013. The website focuses more on the third and fourth films which are titled The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2. These are due to be released on November 21, 2014 and November 20, 2015, respectively.



MockingjayFilm.org is the first and leading unofficial website for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 films.



