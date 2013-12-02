Mod Girl Marketing Launches Holiday Website Makeover Contest

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ‘Tis the season for a Holiday Website Makeover, courtesy of Mod Girl Marketing. Starting December 2nd, Cyber Monday, Mod Girl Marketing will be hosting a contest specifically for businesses in need of a fresh, improved look just in time for the New Year.



From now until December 31st, business owners and employees can submit their aging websites for consideration. The top three websites the Mod Girl teams deems the most deserving and in need will receive prizes in the form of free marketing services, heavy discounts and custom branding packages. One grand prize winner will receive a custom business branding package, 50% off professional website design and development, full scale SEO optimization of entire website, 1 Hour Marketing Consultation, and up to five pages of compelling, professional copywriting—a prize package valued at $15,000. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded. Each website entry will receive a 10% discount on select website design, maintenance, marketing and optimization services.



The Holiday Website Makeover Contest can be entered by filling out this simple form. If one chooses to nominate a business for the Holiday Makeover Contest, Mod Girl Marketing will contact the business and ask for their full permission to enter the contest. One entry per business will be accepted. Winners will be announced January 8th, 2014. For more details on prizes and rules visit the Mod Girl blog, Go from Bland to Brilliant with Mod Girl’s Holiday Website Makeover Contest. Mod Girl Marketing encourages businesses to enter this contest and transition into 2014 with a website they can be proud of.



Multiple businesses have seen success with Mod Girl’s re-branding and website re-design services. One happy Mod Girl customer states:



“We hired Mod Girl Marketing to help with a big transition our company was making. The Mod Girl team helped us re-brand our digital presence by designing our website with our new company name and a professional new look, as well as launching our social media sites. We are very pleased with the final outcome. It is rare to find a company that goes beyond expectations. Mandy and her team do just that. We look forward to growing our online business with Mod Girl Marketing,” Jeff Roediger, Fed Resource.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing helps businesses create a strong digital presence through social media marketing, search engine marketing, competitive research implementation, and user-friendly SEO optimized websites. They will take ideas and needs into consideration to create professionally designed, fully responsive websites that actually reflect a business’ brand name and image.



To contact Mod Girl Marketing and work with a team of professionals who will go beyond your expectations, email info@modgirlmarketing.com. Visit their before and after website gallery to see before and after results of Mod Girl website designs, and read business testimonials from past and current clients who have found success through Mod Girl Marketing.