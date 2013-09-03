Mod Girl Marketing Offers Affordable Social Media Maintenance

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Mod Girl Marketing, California’s premier online business marketing agency, is now offering social media maintenance packages that are designed to be affordable and efficient. Writing Facebook posts, Twitter tweets, LinkedIn updates and Google+ entries can be very time consuming. Mod Girl’s group of experts can make your social media platforms work hard for you without you lifting a finger! Mod Girl Marketing has written a blog posting explaining the importance of great social media and how they can help businesses large and small: http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/social-media-maintenance-packages/.



"We are also adept at setting up professionally-designed social media profiles to help your brand stand out. Need help creating a new blog or a YouTube video? We’ve got you covered there, too. Are you curious about new social sites like Pinterest and Instagram? Not sure what FourSquare or Groupon are all about? We’d love to educate you and help you get started on the hottest trends in social media today." – Mandy McEwen, CEO, Mod Girl Marketing – from the blog posting



Mod Girl Marketing understands how to use social media to increase sales, improve a company’s profile and deliver fresh content every day. Their team of professional copywriters, marketers, SEO experts and graphic designers, know exactly how to make brands stand out from the ever-growing social media crowd.



Because of marketing budgets that might be smaller than the company’s needs, Mod Girl Marketing can create custom social media maintenance packages to meet the individual needs, both financial and marketing, of companies of any size.



Mod Girl Marketing offers professional online marketing services for a wide range of businesses, from established corporations to exciting, new startups. They combine the best of social media, search engine optimization, content marketing and paid advertising to create a powerful online presence for brands.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mandy McEwen at 800-388-7732 or email at info@modgirlmarketing.com.



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