Mod Girl Marketing Offers Business SEO Services for Wordpress Websites

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Mod Girl Marketing provides expert Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services based on a combined 20 years+ of experience and through high quality and effective SEO practices. Mod Girl’s website provides readers with pages of insight into what it takes to effectively fine-tune a WordPress business blog for optimum design, well-chosen words based on keyword research, finding the correct balance between site speed and use of WordPress plugins, and what to avoid when creating a WordPress business blog.



Mod Girl Marketing services small and large businesses and transforms obscure websites into distinct, easily recognizable, and memorable websites and WordPress blogs, that receive higher search engine rankings through the right combination of high quality webpages and cutting edge online marketing.



WordPress is a user-friendly interface that gets people up and blogging with a minimal amount of experience. However, to achieve a level of professionalism that effectively attracts business, clients, or customers, business owners need to carefully aim their marketing efforts so as to hit the bullseye and not send out a stream of stray arrows missing the target. Mod Girl Marketing’s years of experience helps business owners to reach their business targets and goals through effective use of Internet platforms such as WordPress.



Mod Girl Marketing outlines three ways WordPress business blog developers can utilize the best SEO practices for successful marketing in 2013. Effective business marketing through WordPress begins with high quality, relevant content and content optimization. The business blog writer needs to develop topics using well-researched keywords in the titles, descriptions, and alt tags as well as throughout the article content. Search engines then more easily make the connection between what people are searching for and what businesses have to offer.



User experience attracts readers, clients, and results in a higher page ranking on specific key words in search engines. Sites with slow download times are penalized by search engines. Attractive sites making good use of graphics and balanced page layout more effectively result in conversions and will rank higher than average sites.



Mod Girl Marketing helps clients initiate, develop, or fine-tune social media engagement using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google+, and other social media platforms resulting in higher search engine page ranking for their WordPress blog, greater readership, and quality traffic.



Tap into Mod Girl Marketing’s WordPress experience and put it to use for a more-powerful and effective web presence. Mod Girl takes business owners from design to implementation along with a continued, positive, and effective online marketing plan for the specific needs of each unique business.



Contact Mod Girl Marketing at: info@modgirlmarketing.com



Visit the Mod Girl Marketing blog at to read more about WordPress Services

http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/quality-seo-services-for-wordpress-sites/