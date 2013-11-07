Mod Girl Marketing Offers Tips on Timing a Business Rebranding

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- “Rebranding a company can be a powerful game-changer… but only if it’s done at the right time,” Mandy McEwen, owner of Mod Girl Marketing says in her blog Rebranding A Company – When Is The Right Time? “An ill-timed rebrand has hurt sales and company image among consumers.”



Examples she gives are Coca Cola and Gap, big-name companies, who made a small change and saw waves of consumer backlash for their efforts. In these cases their poorly timed efforts cost them millions. But like many things in life, timing is critical to rebranding. Change time-honored tradition too soon, and you could see a revolt of criticism.



Mod Girl Marketing suggests waiting until the occasion is ripe for a rebranding opportunity. These occasions include, but are not limited to, when the target market doesn’t “get” a company’s brand, when the company changed or expanded their product offerings, or when their logo doesn't stand out.



A business must consider its reputation and make certain it is portraying the right message through design elements, images, and language. “If you have the nagging feeling that your look is outdated, then it might be time for an image overhaul.” – Mandy McEwen, Mod Girl Marketing



“With a fully responsive, SEO-friendly web design and branding packages Mod Girl Marketing can help you with that overhaul”. This testimonial from Jeff Roediger, Owner of Fed Resource demonstrates the level of commitment Mod Girl Marketing has to its rebranding services.



“We hired Mod Girl Marketing to help with a big transition our company was making. The Mod Girl team helped us re-brand our digital presence by designing our website with our new company name and a professional new look, as well as launching our social media sites. We are very pleased with the final outcome. It is rare to find a company that goes beyond expectations. Mandy and her team do just that. We look forward to growing our online business with Mod Girl Marketing.” - Jeff Roediger, Fed Resource



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing agency that creates parallel imagery. With it, all ads, websites, social media and other online marketing materials for a business reflect one common vision. Mod Girl Marketing can be contacted at 1.800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com



Mod Girl Marketing updates their Linkedin page here. For more tips on re-branding a company including how to know when it's the “right time” to rebrand, please visit Mod Girl's blog at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/rebranding-company-right-time/