Mod Girl Marketing Reveals Impressive Rebranding Case Study

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- A new rebranding case study reveals how a small business was able to transform its image through a website relaunch and digital rebranding.



Mod Girl Marketing was hired to help the family business Presidential Limousines (http://www.prezlimos.com/) update its stale website.



Presidential Limousines’ original website was created back in the height of the Flash web design craze. At one time, Flash sites dazzled audiences with movement and eye-catching graphics. But they soon fell out of favor as the continual need to “update” one’s Flash Player and the super slow loading times began to drive people crazy.



Needing to freshen up their web interface and their online brand, the company came to Mod Girl Marketing for a website redesign and branding makeover. They wanted a more professional-looking, modern website that would clearly identify their core branding messages.



“In our research, we learned a lot of insights about the company that we would have never known from their existing website,” said Mandy McEwen, Founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing. “We made sure all of the great things we learned about this company’s work stood out on the new site we wrote and designed for them. We’re very excited about the results of this rebranding project.”



Learn about how Mod Girl transformed Presidential Limousine’s website and online brand and view before and after images at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/rebranding-case-study-presidential-limousines/.



About Presidential Limousines

Presidential Limousines is a family-owned limousine service owned by the Danziger Family, new owners of the company as of August 2013. The company provides their guests with an exceptional and memorable limousine experience and takes pride in having only the best captain their vessels. Presidential Limousines is a member of the National Limousine Association (NLA) and is certified to transport passengers within Missouri, Illinois and in interstate travel. Receive a free quote at www.prezlimos.com or by calling 636-451-3600.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.