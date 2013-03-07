Modastrass Helps Create Extraordinary Things with Swarovski Elements

Österreich, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Swarovski stones offer the largest variety of sophisticated shapes and cuts with more than 300 colors and 30 effects including the latest color trends. Swarovski StrassSteine, named after the jeweler Georg Friedrich Strass, the inventor of the rhinestones who back in 1730 used to take pebbles from the Rhine River in Germany gluing a mirror on their back, creating the first imitation diamonds. These imitation jewelry stones, (steine->german for stones) were so successful that Mr. Strass became the King Jeweler back in 1734 at the court of Louis XV King of France. The same success happened to the Austrian Crystal Factory, as sparkling strass stones have played a key role in designer fashion, jewelry and accessories based on complex yet flawless faceting that refracts light and sparkles brilliance like no other crystal. Technology becomes lyrical and creates the Swarovski Magic.



Swarovski Elements flat backs are the top seller of the Swarovski Elements range. Swarovski offers a large variety of sophisticated shapes and cuts including the latest color trends making these crystal jewelry stones very popular. Swarovski Elements is the premium brand for the finest precision cut crystal elements manufactured by Swarovski. As a unique feature the flat backs hot-fix possess a mirror of real silver that creates even more sparkle and with the hot-fix glue that can be ironed easily on any garment.



Swarovski has been designer's choice since 1895 and continues to provide inspiration for creative innovators in the world of fashion, jewelry, accessories, interior design and lighting. Swarovski has revolutionized the fashion world since the beginning and has grown to become the world's leading producer of precision-cut crystal for fashion, jewelry and more recently lighting, architecture and interiors.



Swarovski is one of the most popular brands in the world. These unique and high quality crystals are used to adorn everything from cellphones and purses to jewelry and clothing. The magic of Swarovski’s success is that anyone with no experience whatsoever can buy these quality crystals at modastrass and embellish t-shirts, jeans, blouse, jacket etc and become a designer creating his own style. Anybody can create an extraordinary thing with MODASTRASS.



About The Company

Modastrass a brand owned by Crystal Factory GmbH based in Austria is the Recommended Wholesaler for Swarovski Elements. Modastrass is known for featuring the Premium one stop shop Swarovski Elements wholesale boutique offering worldwide shipping. Modastrass Warehouse has over 150.000 different kinds of Swarovski components on stock and is the distributor of choice for many major high street customers.



To learn more visit: http://modastrass.com/