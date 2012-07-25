Modastrass Launches Its New Range of Swarovski Elements Crystal Pears

Pernegg, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Modastrass recently launched its exclusive collection of crystal pears made with Swarovski elements. Swarovski is the brand name for a range of cut crystal and related luxury products. The Swarovski Crystal range includes glass sculptures and miniatures, jewellery and couture, home decor and chandeliers. Swarovski is renowned worldwide for manufacturing crystal "products of precision" in many different forms, sizes, and shapes, paying close attention to detail, in an effort to present the best in the cutting, clarity, and brilliance of their crystal products. Swarovski has been the choice of designers since 1895.



The new collection includes Swarovski elements 5810 crystal pearls which are a perfect replica of genuine pearls as they are similar in weight and behaviour. Other latest models are the Swarovski sew on stones and Lochrosen which can be sewn onto textiles, leather and other materials by hand or machine. Swarovski sew on stones are available with two or three holes while Lochrosen always have one hole.



Each Swarovski crystal pearl is created around a crystal core that is why it has been named Crystal Pearl. The pearl coating developed by Swarovski is applied around the crystal core in pearly layers. Swarovski crystal pearls have a tendency, that they can adjust themselves to the temperature of the skin. Also they are resistant to rubbing, scratching, perfume, perspiration and UV light. The Swarovski crystal pearls are the first pearls in the world with a crystal core and an innovative pearl coating for a flawless, silky smooth surface. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes as well as an extensive colour range for creating an extensive range of designs. They also offer a stylish collection of Swarovski 5810 pearls. Modastrass has also released thirty eight new colour options for its Swarovski elements 5810 crystal pearls. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes as well as in an extensive colour range for the creation of long-lasting designs.



Sew on stones from Swarovski look beautiful when they are sewn onto textiles. They are widely used in the fashion markets as they are a popular choice for wedding dresses and bridal veils, as well as being equally versatile when incorporated into jewellery and other decorative items. They have the ability to be stitched to fabric or lace or wired and strung into jewellery.



