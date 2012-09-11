Modastrass Offers Swarovski Elements With New Exclusive Designs

Pernegg, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Modastrass reveals its beautiful Swarovski elements designed and created exclusively using the precious gems and stones. Swarovski is the brand name, which is renowned for its range of cut crystal and related luxury products. Swarovski's main products include crystal glass sculptures and miniatures, jewellery and couture, home decor, and chandeliers. An original Swarovski product is recognised by the swan logo, which is marked, on the product.



Modastrass offers a wide range of Swarovski elements ranging from round stones, Swarovski beads, Swarovski crystal pears, pendants, Swarovski sew on stones, Swarovski crystal buttons, zipper, fancy stones, chaton montees and many more. Each Swarovski crystal pearl is created around a crystal core that is why it has been named Crystal Pearl.



The new collection of Swarovski crystal pearls includes Swarovski 5810 crystal pearl. These pearls are a perfect replica of genuine pearls as they are similar in weight and behaviour. The Swarovski 5810 crystal pearls adjust to the temperature of the skin. They are resistant to rubbing, scratching, perfume, perspiration and UV light which makes them very comfortable to wear. Swarovski element pearls are the first pearls in the world with a crystal core and an innovative pearl coating for a flawless, silky smooth and rounded surface. The Swarovski 5810 crystal pearls are available in different varieties of shapes and sizes as well as in an extensive colour range for the creation of long-lasting designs.



Other models offered by Modastrass includes Swarovski sew on stones which can be used in any garment or accessory, and can be used for decoration and embroidery. Customers have the choice of opting from the extensive range of Swarovski sew on stones and Lochrosen. The Swarovski sew on stones includes an unbeatable selection of decorative crystal elements that are brilliant and ornamental. Swarovski Sew-on Stones and Lochrosen can be sewn onto textiles, leather and other materials by hand or machine. Swarovski sew on stones are available with two or three holes while Lochrosen always have one hole.



Modastrass is the place to get Strass and beads made of the finest crystal mankind has ever seen. They offer a huge collection of crystal, fashion and jewellery components. Popular products offered by Modastrass are Swarovski elements, jewellery, colour charts, UHU glue and many more. To learn more visit http://www.modastrass.co.uk/