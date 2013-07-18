Mode Dog Announces New Fancy Dog Collars

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Mode Dog is announcing their new summer line of designs for their products. Mode Dog is an online dog boutique that offers a wide range of fancy dog collars , leashes and dog accessories. Mode Dog features martingale dog collars as well, plus all of their dog collars are handmade in Southern California.



The new summer designs focus on the dog collars and accessories which add individuality to the product itself. Each dog collar is crafted from fabrics such as nylon which are built to last. Furthermore, the new summer designs reflect the hotter months of the year and provide more varieties, colors and design patterns for customers. Each dog collar comes with a secure hold for dog leashes and easy fit system to secure the collar comfortably to the dog.



The leashes offered by Mode Dog are also made from leather or fabrics which are highly durable and built to last. Each leash comes with a quick snap and release catch that fits all the collars sold by Mode Dog. Many of the leashes are designed to go with particular styles of dog collars to add that extra bit of fashion.



The dog accessories offered by Mode Dog compliment the dog collars , many of which are shaped in the design of flowers. These accessories are made from tough, durable fabrics that will hold their color for a long time to come. For the summer season, Mode Dog has introduced a new line of designs to reflect the season. For more information and to see their designs, visit Mode Dog.



