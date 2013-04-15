Mode Dog Offers Fancy Dog Collars

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Recently, accessories for dogs have taken a turn towards making a higher fashion statement. One such company offering higher-end cute dog collars , leashes and accessories is Mode Dog. Mode Dog is one of the fastest growing online dog boutique stores. Featuring a wide variety of dog collars, leashes and accessories, Mode Dog is changing the way people look at fashion accessories for their pooches.



Mode Dog offers the latest line of cute dog collars for those who only want the best. The range of fancy dog collars for example include those that use rhinestones, sparkles and other decorations that help show off the dog in the best light. Made from strong, durable materials such as leather and tough fabrics, the dog collars not only look fashionable, they will last a long time as well.



All of the collars presented on Mode Dog are finely detailed, colorful and extremely practical in use. In addition, many of the collars have accessories or “bling” such as materials crafted into the shape of flowers, ribbons and the like to add a fashion statement.



The combination of colors, designs and sizes present the customer with plenty to choose from. Mode Dog also offers a large variety of leashes and accessories to help complete the overall fashion look. All leashes are created from durable materials that often match the dog collars. Plus, the leashes have easy to use clasps that are very secure and practical.



For more information about dog collars, leashes and accessories provided by Mode Dog, please visit ModeDog.com.



