Mode Moa Introduces Wholesale Women's Fashions

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- When it comes to wholesale women's clothing, it is difficult to imagine a more comprehensive website than that of Mode Moa. This company carries a wide variety of wholesale women's clothing in all sizes. The company is noted for wholesale clothing for women in both regular and plus sizes.



It is not always easy to find women's wholesale clothing in larger sizes. In fact, some companies dedicate their entire line to "regular" sizes because they have buying streams that utilize these sizes more than any other. When stores want to carry plus size options for larger women, they may have to turn to women clothing wholesale stores that specialize only in larger sizes, often at top dollar. In fact, many stores pay significantly more for plus sizes than for regular clothing.



With Mode Moa, this is not necessary. The company carries not only top-quality name brand women's clothing wholesale in regular sizes but also in larger and plus sizes up to 3X in many of the most fashionable clothing lines. Customers who are looking for wholesale clothing for women who need both regular and larger sizes will find what they are looking for at Mode Moa.



Mode Moa carries the latest in fashions for both average and larger women, not dowdy or unattractive pieces. From halters to wraps to "little black dresses," Mode Moa offers wholesale discounts on trendy pieces for women of all sizes. For shirts, fashion leggings, maxi dresses, maxi skirts, trendy pants and shorts as well as accessories including handbags, scarves and jewelry, Mode Moa carries the latest and greatest in women's fashions at deeply discounted wholesale prices and bulk packaging so that retailers can take advantage of these great bargains.



About Mode Moa

Mode Moa is part of the Fashion Stream chain of websites dedicated to wholesale women's clothing options. Those who need access to discount regular and plus size clothing in wholesale bulk will find Mode Moa offers some of the best options available. With more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing and wholesale clothing industry, Mode Moa is one of the best-known wholesale clothing suppliers in the Los Angeles area. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.



For More Information:

James Chang

Fashion Stream

213-746-9564

1103 San Julian St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

info@plussizehouse.com

http://www.plussizehouse.com