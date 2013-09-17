Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Model N Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) concerning whether a series of statements Model N Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Model N Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $50.44 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2009 to $84.26 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) traded in July 2013 as high as $24.41 per share.



Then on September 9, 2013. Model N Inc provided a business update and preliminary guidance for its first quarter and its full year fiscal 2014.



Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) declined from $15.15 per share on September 9, 2013 to $9.50 per share on Sept. 10, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com