ModelKarma.com by Thomas Zeumer Partners with ModelManagement.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- ModelKarma.com by Thomas Zeumer announced together with ModelManagement.com to partner up. Through this, two of the premier and most successful model communities in the world get together to conduct the international 'Fresh Faces' contest in the USA. “This is the perfect match”, says Andreas von Estorff, CEO of ModelManagement, “our platforms are designed to make ‘becoming a model’ a reality, through social community interactivity and the notion that users can promote themselves, to be ultimately discovered as model.”



Since Thomas Zeumer has discovered supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum and others, and Andreas von Estorff has successfully conducted ‘Fresh Faces’ in the past, this is a match made in heaven.



“This is the first time 2 of the biggest players in the modeling industry and Internet business have partnered to find the next Supermodel on- and offline. This success proposing approach will have a global impact and revolutionize the modeling biz,” said Phillip Achard, a New York based Fashion Photographer Agent.



Social Media Entrepreneur, Marco Ripanti adds “This venture in itself has created its own ‘niche market’ targeted for models and girls who dream of becoming models. The audience is predestined for great social media success."



Fresh Faces is the world’s most dynamic, viral and exciting modeling contest, taking place both online and offline! Young aspiring models from around the globe can apply online via modelmanagement.com or http://www.modelkarma.com, and once approved by the model experts they will go straight to the public voting page.



More details will be announced on both websites http://www.modelkarma.com and http://www.modelmanagement.com, as well as on their Facebook Pages. The companies are looking for collaboration partners, Brands, and sponsors within the US. The Final will take place in September 2013 during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York.



http;//www.modelkarma.com

833 Broadway

2nd Floor

New York,NY 10003