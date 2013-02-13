New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- ModelScouts.com is pleased to announce its association and membership with M.A.M.A.



Founded in 2010, M.A.M.A is the Managers and Models Association, a non-profit association of the leading and most respectable modeling agencies, model managers and agents worldwide.



Members of M.A.M.A. are Model Managers, Agents, Scouts and Agency Directors that have years of experience, knowledge and expertise within the modeling industry.



"With 30 years experience scouting, developing, managing and placing new fashion and commercial models with the world's leading modeling agencies, the agents at ModelScouts.com are a valuable addition to our Association", said M.A.M.A.'s Founder, Gal Golan.



M.A.M.A. and its members focus on important issues that affect the modeling industry such as:



-Model Contracts and Agreements

-Model Welfare and Working Conditions

-Model Earnings and Expenses

-Mother Agency and Model Agency Commissions

-Dispute Resolution between Agencies and Models



By bringing these top industry professionals together M.A.M.A. and its members are working toward a community that will set new ethical and professional standards, thus creating a better business and working experience for models, managers and agencies.



"ModelScouts.com has always focused on providing the most legitimate avenues to new models who are seeking a career in modeling", said ModelScouts.com Founder, Vanessa Helmer. "By joining M.A.M.A. and its network of industry professionals we look forward to continuing to provide our models with the best management and opportunities available. We are honoured to part of M.A.M.A.'s community of leading modeling agencies, managers and scouts."



