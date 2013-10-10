Moderate Walking Said to Lower Breast Cancer Risk

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- A recent study done by the American Cancer Society found that those who walked at least 7 hours per week experienced a 14% drop in their risk of developing breast cancer after menopause. Consistent with other studies that show how exercise can lower cancer risk, the new information found that exercise helped women whether or not they were overweight, and helped them even if they gained weight during the study.



The study looked at breast cancer status and exercise levels in over 70,000 postmenopausal women over the course of 17 years. During that time, 4,700 approximately were diagnosed with breast cancer. But among those who reported walking as their only source of physical activity, those who walked 7 hours or more had a 14% decreased risk of developing breast cancer, while the risk to those who walked 3 or fewer hours per week was elevated. Women who were the most active – those who walked and did other vigorous forms of physical activity – lowered their cancer risk by 25 percent compared to those physically inactive.



While the results showed a clear association between physical activity and reduced risk of breast cancer, researchers stressed that the women in the study benefited from physical activity as a whole. Whether they were at a healthy weight or obese, the benefits of exercise had an impact on their health.



While the reason exercise lowers the risk of cancer is unclear, the American Cancer Society still recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate activity, or 75 minutes of intense activity each week. The engagement in physical activity will help not only lower the risk of developing certain cancers, but will also have an overall impact on physical and mental well-being in those who choose to engage in activity.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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