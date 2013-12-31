Modern and Contemporary Lights from Topson Lighting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Lights are an important aspect of home design and decor. They play a very significant role in creating the ambience of a particular place which can be a private home or a commercial building. Use of lights can make an area appear spacious or small. So, an appropriate use of light would even open up space. Much of the interior decorations in the modern day involve skilful use of lights. Lamps and lights in the present day are designed to serve as a decorative item besides reducing the total energy consumption. Topson Lighting offers a complete range of lights that include both simple lamps and designer lights from different brands. The online shop offers lights for both household and commercial purposes such as offices.



Lights do play an important part making or breaking the ambience of a house. Gone are the days when lights of same kinds were used in every place. They do not play a spoil sport on the decors of a place any longer. The lights in the current times are available in various designs and are different for specific purposes. An idea of what Modern & Contemporary Lighting signifies can be found on the online lighting store Topson Lighting. The modern approach lies in reducing the size while multiplying the result or effect. The online shop offers beautiful and sleek lamps as well as lights for modern homes and offices. The designs on the lights are minimalistic and modern. The collection displays different kinds and designs of table lamps, walls lamps, pendant lamps and heavy chandeliers among others.



Modern concept of lighting is effective only it reduces the use of space and materials. The aim is to open up space. The wall lamps available at the online shop are sleek and designed in a way to maximize the output. Topson Lighting offers Arne Jacobsen lamp. Both wall lamps as well as desk lamps from Arne Jacobsen are also available at the online store. The lamps are available in two different shades that cover white and black. The lamps come with an adjustable tilt on their head and consume forty watt of power. They have a favourable structure that makes them fit to be hung on the wall or put on a table consuming minimal space.



The online store offers a large collection of Serge Mouille lamp to be used on tables and walls. The lamps are available in various designs that include one arm desk lamps, curved arm wall lamps, ceiling lamp, and two armed wall lamps.



About Topson Lighting

URL: www.topsonlighting.com

Topson Lighting is an online shop that offers modern and contemporary lights. The store offers wall lamps and desk lamps and other designer lamps from Arne Jacobson, Serge Mouille, and other brands. For more information, please visit the website.



For Media Contact:

Topson Furniture Ltd

E-mail: info@topsonlighting.com

WebSite: http://www.topsonlighting.com