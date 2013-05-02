Modern Art Galleries Establishing Themselves in Non-Traditional Markets; Popularizing Prominent Local Artists

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Artists have been in demand ever since civilizations have existed, because of the simple fact, that they express emotions and feelings that cannot be put down in words. The brush of a painter, the voice of a singer and the pen of an author has always been considered the most prominent medium of expression for a long time. Although all three have equal significance with the social structure of different cultures, painting or artistry is by far the most commonly found of the lot. The medium in itself is very vivid, as it provides an individual a number of options, so as to convey what he has in his heart or his mind.



The high relevance of this avenue of art has led to the modern world possessing centers for the distribution and popularization of contemporary art works. Though these centers have traditionally been based on locations which have been the mainstay of the art world for a long time, such as France and some other European nations, the recent times have brought about a pleasant change. Some of the best art galleries and art work distributors have established themselves in unconventional markets, such as Israel, and are doing a fantastic job. These agencies or galleries, make some of the best artwork of the world, available to real connoisseurs, thus ensuring that the painter or the artist gets his worth or even more than that.



These organizations have also led to the popularization of regional artists, as these unconventional markets always put forward demands for artists that the people there have known and heard about. A top example is the revered name of Emmanuel Mane-Katz, who has received many accolades for his work on the Jewish Shtetl.



