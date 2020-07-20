Modern Baby Quilts for Little Ones

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- While they are infants, babies and toddlers will likely grow attached to certain items that will follow them into the later stages of their childhood. The blankets or quilts they snuggle with may become an item they cannot be without. Whether it's cozying up in them when it's bedtime, bringing them along to daycare, or donning them as a cape for their imaginary superhero escapades, quilts can become a major part of the child's growth and they can leave wonderful memories as the years go by.



In regards to the quilts, customers will find a broad variety of patterns ranging from classic to contemporary. Once customers decide on a pattern, they are free to choose from a selection of different colors to further customize their quilts. These quilts are available in baby, toddler, and child sizes. From the Classic Squares Quilt to the Flying Geese Quilt and the Modern Triangles Quilt, each 100% cotton quilt is unique with hand-stitched binding.



The 100% cotton bibs feature different themes and feature hyper-absorbent, ultra soft material while the quilted pillows can be purchased standalone or with a matching quilt design to create a beautiful set. Choices include the Sugar Babies Bib Set, Sun Babies Bib Set, Golden Babies Bib Set, and many more.



A new collection of bibs, quilts, and pillows was recently debuted, inspired by the timeless book Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak. These products include the King of All Wild Things Quilt, the Wild Rumpus Quilt, and the Mischief of One Kind and Another Quilt.



About Casey Sheila Quilts

Casey Sheila Quilts is a beautiful collection of handmade pillows, modern baby quilts, and bibs featuring elegant themes and designs available in a variety of colors and sizes for babies, toddlers, and kids. For more information or to purchase one of the products, please visit https://www.caseysheilaquilts.com.