Modern Care With an Old School Philosophy Since 1979

Santee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- Since he graduated from dental school and opened his office in 1979, Dr. Gerald E. Sisson has seen a lot of changes in the field of dentistry.



“Some of those changes are good,” he said, specifically pointing to the advances in tooth care and medicine. “Some have not been so good”.



“Having a dental clinic means running a business, yes. But too many dentists have entered this field with the idea that running a dentist’s office is only a business. It’s far more than that,” he said. “My patients are people. I care about them. I treat each person like they are a longtime friend and in many cases, they are.”



Longtime patients of Dr. Sisson will also tell people this dentist is far more concerned about their health. He has always worked with whatever insurance a patient has. Where no insurance is available, he’s instructed his staff to work within the patient’s budget.



He also refuses to up sell services.



“When you visit my office, you will get exactly what you need in the way of care,” he said. “Pushing unneeded services on you is just wrong. You don’t need a stack of x-rays when one or two will do.”



Dr. Gerald, like all physicians, took the Hippocratic Oath to put patient care first in all his dealings with patients. He said it saddens him that so many have put chasing a dollar ahead of the welfare of their patients.



Located in Santee, CA, since he opened, Dr. Gerald prefers to be away from the rush and hectic life of being in the main part of the city. He said his patients appreciate that too, because they don’t have to fight traffic and search for blocks for a parking space.



