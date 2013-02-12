ModernMiami.com Launched - Modern Furniture Miami Style

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- ModernMiami.com, a dynamic and affluent furniture retailer proudly announces the launch of a new showroom with class and style the natives of Miami seek. With leading designs from Europe, Italy and an influx of inspirations from the east, ModernMiami.com brings classic to contemporary furniture for you from store to door.



ModernMiami.com is an upbeat and eclectic metropolitan warehouse style store that aims to demystify design and bring high standards and fresh modernity to a wider audience who want to communicate their individuality with good-quality and affordable design. ModernMiami.com is one of the most recent premier establishments for top-notch furnishings that augment living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms - one of the finest furniture stores in Miami.



Not only does ModernMiami.com allow clients to pick fabulous and modern furniture for their homes and offices in a very convenient location but it also offers unparalleled customer service on their website. With brand names such as Armani Xavira, Bella Italia, Glamour Night, Temptation, Versus Chic, Natuzzi, Creative Elegance, Rosetto Italia and Alf Group clients can now select the best modern sectional, contemporary and rounded sofas in Miami along with upholstered beds, coffee tables, dining chairs and an array of modern furniture.



Designed with convenience and class in mind, the website has a vivid layout with easy access to different features such as the Unique Collections and Specials where clients can check out all the exclusive furnishings. ModernMiami.com offers a site full of high definition photographs which makes it easier for everyone to relate to. Account logins allow clients to be a part of every step from selection to purchase from the comforts of their home. Trends and Brands offer clients up to date information of what’s hot and what’s not in the market.



ModernMiami.com strives to fulfill its clients need with trained and experienced staff competitive pricing and guaranteed to please furnishings. All the features and information for ModernMiami.com furniture and products can be accessed through the new and fabulous store and website.



Call: (866) 451-1106 for more information or reach them online @ http://www.ModernMiami.com



Modern Miami Furniture Store

2050 SW 30th Ave

Pembroke Park FL 33009