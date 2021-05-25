Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Modern Furniture Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Modern Furniture Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Modern Furniture. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Huppe (Germany),Flexform (Italy),B&B Italia (Italy),Modloft (United States),Natuzzi (Italy),Gruppo Molteni (Italy),Poltrona Frau (Italy),Poltronesofa (Italy),Scavolini (Italy),Veneta Cucine (Italy),Poliform (United States),Giessegi (Italy),Snaidero (Italy).



Definition:

Modern furniture is also specified as a specific style and type of furniture that is influenced by modernism. This furniture reflects the integrity of modernization as per consumer preferences. Modern furniture is designed for the revolution against the luxuriant designs that preceded them. It offers various solutions such as dining, sleeping, seating, and storage functions. These play an important role in the home and office layout and design. With the advent need of making spaces turned into a particular home, office, schools and any more needs this furniture. Thus increasing the need for this market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Modern Furniture Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Acceptance of Smart Furniture in Modern Furniture

Penetration of Online Stores in Emerging Economies is also Making its Trend across Globe



Market Drivers:

An increase in consumer spending on home improvement and renovations are driving the market. It is seen that the consumers are spending rapidly on improving the interiors of their spaces with modern touches, in order to raise their lifestyle standards. For example, The National Association of Realtors forecasts existing-home sales growth of 4% for the residential property market in 2018, which in turn helps in the growth of this market.



Challenges:

Increasing Competition from New Entrants in this Market

Limited Availability of Skilled Labor to Meet Fluctuating Consumer Demand



Opportunities:

Growth in disposable income of the people and recovery of the residential housing sector

The growing need for shifting and settling down has upsurge the demand for home furniture



The Global Modern Furniture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Living-Room and Dining-Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Kitchen Furniture, Lamps and Lighting Furniture, Plastic and Other Furniture), Application (Home, Office, Laboratory, Classroom, Library, Hospital, Hotel, Outdoor, Others), Distribution Channel (Online (E-Retailer Websites, Company Websites), Offline (Furniture Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets and Others)), Material (Hardwood, Softwood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



