Modern Furniture Store Says 95% of Clients Approved for Interest Free Finance

Vernon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- With the holiday season just around the corner you like many maybe considering updating your living room furniture, now is the ideal time to consider giving your living room a more modern look. If you have a modern house it would look nice with modern furniture wouldn't it? Many people are put of buying new furniture because of the initial cost involved but it needn't be that way, one online furniture store has sourced an excellent offer for their clients, 12 months interest free credit.



This offer means you needn't pay out all in one go, you can spread the cost and pay no interest. Modern Furniture Warehouse is an online furniture store, the company specializes in modern living room furniture. They say “many people believe they have a bad credit score but not everyone that believes this actually does have bad credit, some do and some don't we help 95% of our clients get access to 12 months 0% finance.”



“An exquisite home is every ones dream and an elegant living room will make you achieve just that. It’s where you entertain your visitors and also relax after a tiring day.”



If your budget doesn't stretch to 12 monthly payments the company can help you with a 24 month financing option for a very reasonable 9.99% apr. So don't delay, fill your home with contemporary furniture and be the envy of all your friends and family this holiday season. Maybe you just want a modern sofa to relax on.



For more information about finance and to see the company’s furniture range visit modernfurniturewarehouse.com, modern furniture specialists.