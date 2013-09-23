Modern Grocery Retailing Market in the US 2012-2016 : Market Growth Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Modern Grocery Retailing market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for convenience food. The Modern Grocery Retailing market in the US has also been witnessing the growth of private label brands. However, the intense vendor competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Modern Grocery Retailing Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Modern Grocery Retailing in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include Publix Super Markets Inc., Safeway Inc., SuperValu Inc., The Kroger Co., and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ahold U.S.A. Inc., Aldi Inc., Delhaize America Inc., HE Butt Grocery Co., Meijer Inc., Sears Holdings Corp., Target Corp., and Tesco plc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



List of Figures:



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Modern Grocery Retailing in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Grocery Retailing in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Growth Rate Comparison of Various Grocery Retailing Formats in the US (percent)

Exhibit 5: Comparison of CAGR of the Various Grocery Retailing Formats in the US (percent)

Exhibit 6: Modern Grocery Retailing in the US- Segmentation by Retail Formats 2012-2016 (percent)

Exhibit 7: Modern Grocery Retailing in the US- Segmentation by Retail Formats 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 8: Modern Grocery Retailing in the US- CAGR Comparison of Different Retail Formats 2012-2016

Exhibit 9: Consolidated View of the Modern Grocery Retailing in the US- Segmentation by Retail Formats

Exhibit 10: Modern Grocery Retailing in the US by Vendor Segmentation 2012



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