Modern Logistics Planning Tools Aid US Air Force Inventory Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Oversight and data are vital aids for any extensive organization today - especially the US military. For the US Air Force, the Integrated Logistics System provides this, whether you're looking for information on the number of aircraft tires or satellites. But the functions of the system go much further than that, as it also has a part to play in ordering, storage, tracking and movement of supplies, as well as organizational account management, financial reporting, inventory control and contractor-provided weapon system support. The system is a U.S. Air Force Cloud One Amazon Web Services GovCloud application, supporting 18,000 end-users and 10,000 consumers of information at 250 military locations. The assets that the system is being used to track number somewhere around 35 million and have a total value of $18 billion, so the system is a vital resource for the US Air Force. It's an agile, mobile tool that the military is focused on continuing to develop and grow.



DSJ Global is a logistics planning recruiter keen to ensure that systems like the Integrated Logistics System have the talent required to evolve. The firm works with candidates all over the USA, ensuring that ambitious people have the opportunity to take a career-defining next step. As a logistics planning recruiter with well-established networks the firm is also the go-to for a broad spectrum of companies, from small and medium-sized enterprises to global institutions. In addition to expertise in hiring for logistics, the team at DSJ Global also has extensive experience in connected areas, such as procurement, supply chain and technical operations recruitment. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a network of contacts at corporations nationwide. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global can create options for every hiring need.



In the USA, DSJ Global is a logistics planning recruiter with an extensive nationwide reach. The firm's network covers most major locations across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to this robust coverage in the USA, the team here is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Over the past couple of years in particular, the firm has worked hard as a logistics planning recruiter to continue to deliver expert, agile support in the face of all the challenges presented by the pandemic. Key to this has been the resilience of the internal team. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many roles available via the firm including Warehouse Supervisor, Manager for International Logistics and Director of Supply Chain.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.