Modern Maids Home Cleaning Now Accepting PayPal Payments for Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- There comes a time when the home needs a thorough cleaning. With busy schedules and not enough time to relax, homeowners rely on the services of professional cleaners to make the interior of their house spotless. For the convenience of their clientele, Modern Maids Home Cleaning is pleased to announce they are now accepting PayPal payments for their cleaning services. With this payment selection, clients are able to utilize the “Bill Me Later” option on their PayPal accounts, giving them more time to pay for the service.



As a trusted maid service in Philadelphia, Modern Maids Home Cleaning will arrive at the home in a company vehicle, implementing a team of three or four cleaners so every area and crevice of the home is cleaned. They utilize the highest quality of cleaning appliances, ensuring the home is disinfected and sanitized to the highest degree. The cleaners go through a detailed 51-point cleaning method that includes a meticulous cleaning of the kitchen, all bathrooms and bedrooms, as well as vacuuming and dusting. The team of cleaners all tackle a different task for complete satisfaction. Homeowners also have the ability to customize their cleaning package, and can request the interior of their refrigerator and cabinets to be cleaned, as well as ceiling fans and window panes.



When hiring Modern Maids Home Cleaning for their quality cleaning services in Bucks County, PA, residents can be assured all their maids are trained, certified, and insured for added peace of mind. With PayPal, customers are granted an easy, hassle free payment solution, giving them up to six months to pay in full. For more information about their services, please visit the website today. First time customers will receive a five percent discount on cleanings.



About Modern Maids Home Cleaning

Founded in 1992, Modern Maids Home Cleaning has been providing exceptional cleaning services for over two decades. Employing a trained cleaning staff, they are insured and bonded, supplying their own quality cleaning products to effectively disinfect the home without the use of harmful or allergenic chemicals. They take care of all needs or their clients, taking great pride in the satisfaction they earn.



For more information, please visit http://www.modernmaidshomecleaning.com/.