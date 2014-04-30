Modern Maids Home Cleaning Now Offering Discounts on First-Time Cleaning Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Spring cleaning season has arrived, and homeowners are trying to plan a time to thoroughly clean all areas of the house. With busy work schedules and limited free time, cleaning takes a backseat. To help their clients prepare for the aggravating allergy season and provide a clean and fresh home, Modern Maids Home Cleaning is announcing discounted cleaning services for first-time customers. Their rates are affordable and vary depending on the size and scope of the property. When utilizing the diligent and trained professionals, first-time customers will receive a five percent discount.



Packages can be customized to adhere to specific needs. Homeowners relay their needs to the cleaning professionals, who concentrate on addressing those concerns first and foremost. Cleaning products are supplied by Modern Maids, and they’ll get to work on their deep house cleaning. All rooms will be thoroughly dusted, vacuumed, swept, and washed. As two of the most used rooms in the home, the kitchen and bathrooms will receive extra attention to ensure all nooks and crannies are disinfected and sanitized for complete satisfaction. The elite Philadelphia maid service takes great pride in their work, implementing a 51-point cleaning method that details everything they need to do.



In addition to their thorough cleaning, they will empty the trash in each and every room that is cleaned, replacing the cans with a new liner. With allergy season affecting a plethora of individuals, special requests can be made, as well. For complete customer gratification, if a client is unhappy when they return home, the premier house cleaning service in Philadelphia will return to the property and make sure the job is completed correctly. The property will be cleaned by four highly regarded maids, one of which will supervise the others to make sure no areas of the house are missed.



Homeowners can retain the services of Modern Maids as often as they’d like, whether weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or by special occasion. To hear more about their services, or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website today.



About Modern Maids Home Cleaning

Founded in 1992, Modern Maids Home Cleaning has been providing exceptional cleaning services for over two decades. Employing a trained cleaning staff, they are insured and bonded, supplying their own quality cleaning products to effectively disinfect the home without the use of harmful or allergenic chemicals. They take care of all needs or their clients, taking great pride in the satisfaction they earn.



For more information, please visit http://www.modernmaidshomecleaning.com/.