Modern Matchmakers in Pittsburgh Are Helping Singles Find Love with Ease

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Most people in Pittsburgh will all agree on one thing, well, first, the food is great—the other being that finding local singles to date is very difficult—especially singles who match their personality, lifestyle and preferences. Those who have tried finding compatible matches at local bars and hangouts know how difficult and time-consuming it can be. The time and efforts they spend looking for a partner makes the experience less than enjoyable—and more often than not, they end up with someone who isn’t interested in a committed relationship—or worse yet, they may meet someone who isn’t single at all—leaving them disappointed and frustrated.



After too many disappointments with real life dating, many Pittsburgh residents have turned to online dating. These popular dating websites offer singles an easier way to find dates—it all seems convenient. They provide pictures, descriptions, and online forms to help them narrow down their potential love interests. Unfortunately, online dating can be misleading and disappointing, because members can post any picture they want and write anything appealing to describe themselves, explains Pittsburgh Singles. In fact, at Pittsburgh Singles, the matchmaking team has heard many horror stories about online dating—everything from cheating partners looking for a good time, online money scams, and even criminals and pedophiles lurking in the darkness. These types of online disasters are what make matchmaking services the safest and most reliable way to date and meet someone to create a long lasting connection with.



Unlike online dating sites, with a matchmaking service, singles can meet other singles who share the same personality type, interests, goals and expectations as them. Clients can also be certain there is no reason to worry about their safety or the integrity of individuals they meet—no cheating spouses or partners. Everyone who enrolls with Pittsburgh Singles will undergo a criminal and background check, as well as marital status check to ensure everyone is who they say they are and that they’re fit to date other clients.



Locals don’t have to look far to find love as Pittsburgh Singles has two great and convenient locations with warm and friendly staff members waiting to meet them. So for those who are serious about finding a long term relationship, Pittsburgh Singles is the best option—a safe, secure, and worry-free way of dating.



About Pittsburgh Singles Matchmakers

Pittsburgh Singles is a local dating service, an alternative to impersonal internet dating. The matchmakers have over 25 years of experience introducing and connecting local singles and creating successful matches based on their specific dating and relationship criteria. Their one-on-one approach is key for successfully matching compatible partners.



Individuals interested in meeting like-minded singles can contact a dating professional from Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



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